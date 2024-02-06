$106K given to three area not-for-profit organizations

Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) partnered with the Children's Trust Fund (CTF) to grant $670,000 across 12 agencies in Missouri addressing child abuse, including three Southeast Missouri not-for-profit organizations.

Safe House of Southeast Missouri and Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) in Cape Girardeau, and the Regional Family Crisis Center in Perry County received a total of $106,007 as part of the Facility Improvement and Infrastructure Grant Program. The funds are intended to support improvements to facilities, security and transportation for each organization.

SEMO-NASV received the largest portion of the grant out of the three Southeast Missouri organizations, acquiring $57,136 to use toward the purchase of a new passenger van.

"We specifically asked if we could use it for transportation or purchasing a vehicle, because (transportation) is one of the things that we noticed is most needed," SEMO-NASV development director Alix Gasser said. "We have clients that we see who have trouble getting to our services, whether that be they don't have access to a vehicle or they don't have the gas to get to our facility."

SEMO-NASV opened a satellite office in April in New Madrid, which has provided more access for clients. The purchase of a new vehicle will help provide even more potential clients with the opportunity to seek help.

Safe House of Southeast Missouri shelter director Kim Dixon, left, and executive director Jessica Hill with a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Children's Trust Fund. Courtesy of Community Foundation of the Ozarks

"We were able to open a satellite office thanks to some infrastructure funds that were available through CTF, which has helped tremendously in the Bootheel region with access," Gasser said. "We've actually seen those numbers double, and that's not because abuse is happening more frequently, it's just that people have access to the services. The next thing we were trying to tackle was transportation because that's another hurdle that we know that our clients are facing, so we're really excited to be able to purchase a van."

In addition to buying a vehicle, SEMO-NASV also plans to use some of the funds to help furnish a new suite the organization purchased with grant funding received last year.

"We expanded our counseling office here at our main location in Jackson, Missouri. Initially, we had three of the four suites in our building, and we actually moved into the fourth suite in September of '23," Gasser said. "With that, we're trying to furnish that space, which we can do with this grant as well."

Safe House of Southeast Missouri received $31,871, which the organization will put toward upgrading computer equipment in its client computer lab and improvements of the facility's security camera systems.