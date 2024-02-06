100s mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

ST. LOUIS -- Hundreds of mourners gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.
St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered in services Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else's home Aug. 29 on the south side of St. Louis. The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.
Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in Bohannon's death.
The funeral events started with a procession from a funeral home to the St. Louis Cathedral Basilica.
St. Louis resident Berenice Wilkerson was among those who came to pay their respects.
"It's a horrible thing that happened," she said. "He put his life on the line every day for us. This is the least I can do."
