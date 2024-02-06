100s mourn St. Louis police officer shot in line of duty

ST. LOUIS -- Hundreds of mourners gathered to lay to rest a Missouri police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty.

St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon was remembered in services Sunday as a family man and dedicated civil servant, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Bohannon was shot in the head by a gunman who barricaded himself inside someone else's home Aug. 29 on the south side of St. Louis. The 29-year-old married father of three died the following day.

Thomas Kinworthy Jr., 43, of Owensville, Missouri, has been charged with murder in Bohannon's death.