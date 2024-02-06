$100,000 to attorney in Greitens case involved client

ST. LOUIS -- The source of a $100,000 payment toward legal fees of the ex-husband of the woman involved in a 2015 affair with Gov. Eric Greitens will be the subject of questioning a deposition next week, a judge ruled Friday.

Attorney Al Watkins represents the ex-husband and said earlier this week his firm received two anonymous $50,000 payments in January, just before Greitens admitted to the affair. Watkins said he didn't know who gave the money.

But Watkins' attorney, Chuck Hatfield, said in a hearing Friday an unnamed client of Watkins was involved in providing the money. Asked about the discrepancy, Hatfield told Circuit Judge Rex Burlison: "You've met Mr. Watkins. You know he talks fast. You know he's colorful."

Burlison ordered Watkins to appear at a deposition Monday. Watkins was not at the hearing. Reached by phone, he declined to comment.

Greitens, a Republican, was indicted in February on a felony charge of invasion of privacy. He's accused of taking a partially nude photo of the woman without her permission in March 2015.