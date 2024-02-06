All sections
NewsJune 24, 2020
1,000 government workers moving to downtown St. Louis
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- More than 1,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture employees in St. Louis will move from a contaminated complex to new offices downtown, U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay announced Tuesday.

Many employees have for years raised health concerns they believe are associated with the Goodfellow Federal Complex, including high rates of some cancers. Clay, a St. Louis Democrat, said in a statement he's been working for years to facilitate a move while keeping the jobs in St. Louis.

"Today's announcement by the GSA achieves both of those goals," Clay said.

The move to the Metropolitan Square Building on North Broadway is expected to be completed by September 2021.

In 2016, an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited 83 hazardous substances at the Goodfellow site. Employees raised concerns about exposure to lead, asbestos and other hazards.

Another 1,000 government employees work at the Goodfellow site, but it wasn't immediately clear whether they will be moved.

