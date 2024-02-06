1,000 government workers moving to downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- More than 1,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture employees in St. Louis will move from a contaminated complex to new offices downtown, U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay announced Tuesday.

Many employees have for years raised health concerns they believe are associated with the Goodfellow Federal Complex, including high rates of some cancers. Clay, a St. Louis Democrat, said in a statement he's been working for years to facilitate a move while keeping the jobs in St. Louis.

"Today's announcement by the GSA achieves both of those goals," Clay said.