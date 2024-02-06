100 years young

World War II veteran Ben Howard prepares to blow out the candles on his 100th-birthday cake as Missouri Veterans Home employees, from left, Caroline Hoxworth, Dianne Ivy and Gail DuBois hold photos of his various service medals Tuesday at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. ...

World War II veteran Ben Howard prepares to blow out the candles on his 100th-birthday cake as Missouri Veterans Home employees, from left, Caroline Hoxworth, Dianne Ivy and Gail DuBois hold photos of his various service medals Tuesday at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau. The 100-year-old was born Feb. 18, 1920, in Oak Ridge and joined the U.S. Army on Dec. 7, 1942. He was stationed in Scotland, London, France and Germany, where he was wounded in a bombing and was awarded a Purple Heart. Howard was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. BEN MATTHEWS