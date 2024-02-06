All sections
NewsMarch 18, 2022

$100 million renovation set for symphony hall in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is about to get a $100 million upgrade. The symphony on Wednesday announced plans for the renovation and expansion of Powell Symphony Hall. The work is expected to be completed in 2025 -- the 100th anniversary of the building originally constructed as a movie theater and vaudeville house...

Associated Press
The Powell Symphony Hall, located at 714 North Grand, opened originally as the R.K.O. St. Louis Theatre in 1925. The building was dconverted into the Powell Symphony Hall in 1968, becoming a St. Louis City Landmark in 1976.
The Powell Symphony Hall, located at 714 North Grand, opened originally as the R.K.O. St. Louis Theatre in 1925. The building was dconverted into the Powell Symphony Hall in 1968, becoming a St. Louis City Landmark in 1976.

ST. LOUIS -- The home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is about to get a $100 million upgrade.

The symphony on Wednesday announced plans for the renovation and expansion of Powell Symphony Hall. The work is expected to be completed in 2025 -- the 100th anniversary of the building originally constructed as a movie theater and vaudeville house.

Powell Hall was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001.

The project will include 65,000-square-foot addition housing a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The learning center will allow for a dedicated rehearsal space for the St. Louis Symphony Chorus, In Unison Chorus and St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra.

The new learning center will house community and education programs expected to include more than 300 performances and events each year.

State News
