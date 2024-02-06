100-Mile Yard Sale returns to Southeast Missouri this weekend

Stretching from Kennett, Missouri, to Jackson, one of the country’s longest yard sales will be back in full force once again in Southeast Missouri.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale has been an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition for the past 24 years. The yard sale officially begins Thursday and comes to a close Memorial Day.

“Its become so large that it just kinda happens itself,” Melissa Combs, executive director of the Kennett Chamber of Commerce, said.

The event brings in people from all over the country — and sometimes the world — to the 100-mile stretch of Highway 25 between Kennett and Jackson. Combs said she had received calls from Texas to Illinois from vendors asking about spots to set up shop. She added the chamber has received numerous calls from potential participants expressing their excitement about the upcoming event.

“It brings in a lot of tourism to Southeast Missouri, so it’s really important that we help rally around it and support,” Combs said.

There is no official sign-up process, Combs said, vendors are encouraged to find a nice place to set up and start selling.