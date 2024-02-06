100-Mile Yard Sale attracts visitors to Highway 25

For the past 20 years, James and Joan Dunning have set up tables full of items for sale outside their Jackson home on Memorial Day weekend.

They fill tables with collectible items, pictures, toys, shoes and other treasures. James repairs lawnmowers, lawn equipment and washers to sell during the 100-Mile Yard Sale, while Joan said it’s a good way to clear items out of the house.

This year, the most unusual items the couple said they sold were two pairs of cross-country skis Joan Dunning said her sister used during a blizzard in 1979 in Jackson.

Their house is just one stop on the annual event, which spans Highway 25 and gives bargain hunters an opportunity to visit yard sales at homes along the way. On a road winding from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri, drivers on the highway can see booths set up with cars lining both sides of the road.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale began Thursday and ran until Monday. James Dunning said most dedicated shoppers planned ahead and arrived early Thursday for the best deals.