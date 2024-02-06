All sections
NewsApril 28, 2018

10-year-old Poplar Bluff boy dies after falling under school bus

Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said a 10-year-old boy died after tripping and falling under a school bus.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy missed the bus Friday in Poplar Bluff and was running to catch up when he tripped and fell under the wheels.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore identified the boy as Zjequalin Cody, who died of blunt force trauma.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reported school district superintendent Scott Dill said in a statement the bus driver was unaware Cody, a fourth-grader, was chasing the bus.

Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said other students were on the bus at the time.

Dill said the patrol's major crash team is inspecting the bus and a crisis center was established at the district's middle school, which Cody attended.

Information from: Daily American Republic, http://www.darnews.com

Pertinent address:

Poplar Bluff, Mo.

State News
