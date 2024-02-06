10-year-old Poplar Bluff boy dies after falling under school bus

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Authorities said a 10-year-old boy died after tripping and falling under a school bus.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy missed the bus Friday in Poplar Bluff and was running to catch up when he tripped and fell under the wheels.

Butler County Coroner Andy Moore identified the boy as Zjequalin Cody, who died of blunt force trauma.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reported school district superintendent Scott Dill said in a statement the bus driver was unaware Cody, a fourth-grader, was chasing the bus.