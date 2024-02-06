10-year-old hit driving vehicle hit by train

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid child received minor injuries after the vehicle he was operating was struck by a train Monday in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on county road 634, 2 miles west of U.S. 61, as the eastbound truck driven by a 10-year-old juvenile failed to yield to the northbound Burlington Northern train operated by Justin A. Dunning, 46, of Memphis, Tenn.