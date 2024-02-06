All sections
NewsJuly 16, 2020

10-year-old hit driving vehicle hit by train

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid child received minor injuries after the vehicle he was operating was struck by a train Monday in New Madrid County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on county road 634, 2 miles west of U.S. 61, as the eastbound truck driven by a 10-year-old juvenile failed to yield to the northbound Burlington Northern train operated by Justin A. Dunning, 46, of Memphis, Tenn...

Sikeston Standard Democrat

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A New Madrid child received minor injuries after the vehicle he was operating was struck by a train Monday in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:44 p.m. on county road 634, 2 miles west of U.S. 61, as the eastbound truck driven by a 10-year-old juvenile failed to yield to the northbound Burlington Northern train operated by Justin A. Dunning, 46, of Memphis, Tenn.

The train struck the truck, and the signal device at the crossing was at cross bucks, according to the Patrol.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was transported by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.

Local News
