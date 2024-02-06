10-year-old boy dies after he is shot by brother, 13

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police said a 10-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head was killed accidentally by his 13-year-old brother.
The shooting happened Sunday evening at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. The victim's name was not released. Police said the boy wasn't conscious or breathing when officers arrived and was pronounced dead.
Police said Monday an investigation revealed that the 13-year-old brother was handling a firearm when it went off. The 13-year-old is in the custody of juvenile authorities.
The mother of the boys also is in custody. No charges have been filed.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.