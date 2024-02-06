10 Cape County hopefuls file on first day

Candidates seeking election to countywide offices were lined up outside the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office door Tuesday morning, the first day of the filing period for the August primary election and November general election.

By the end of the day, 10 office hopefuls — including six incumbent officeholders — had filed the necessary paperwork to qualify them for positions on the Aug. 4 Republican primary ballot. No one filed on the first day to be listed on the Democratic ballot.

Another incumbent, Coroner John Clifton, said Tuesday he intends to file today for a fifth four-year term in office. He served as the county’s deputy coroner before being elected to his first term as coroner in 2004.

Clifton, also a Republican, will face at least one other candidate in the August primary, Cape Girardeau resident Wavis Jordan, interim pastor of Hobbs Chapel and president of the SEMO Pachyderm Club.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Jordan, who grew up in Mississippi where his grandfather, mother and uncles all served as coroners.

“It kind of runs in my family,” he said.