10 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The nominating guild members crafted the quilts for the chosen veterans.

Each of the quilts were made using guidelines set by Quilts of Valor Foundation. According to the foundation's website, fabrics must be 100% cotton, and the quilts must be 55-by-65-inches minimum. Patterns and blocks can be of any design suitable for a patriotic theme, however, it is not mandatory for a quilt to be red, white and blue.

The idea for Quilts of Valor came to founder Catherine Roberts in a dream in 2003 while her son Nat was deployed in Iraq, according to the website.