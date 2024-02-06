All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 4, 2022

10 area veterans to be presented with Quilts of Valor

Quilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The nominating guild members crafted the quilts for the chosen veterans...

Danny Walter
U.S. Navy veteran Joe Bishop with a Quilt of Valor his wife, Nancy, and granddaughter, Marah Brown, made for him in 2018.
U.S. Navy veteran Joe Bishop with a Quilt of Valor his wife, Nancy, and granddaughter, Marah Brown, made for him in 2018.Southeast Missourian file

Quilts of Valor will be given to 10 U.S. military veterans in honor of their service on Monday, Nov. 14, at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Each veteran who will receive a quilt was nominated by a member of the River Heritage Quilters' Guild. The nominating guild members crafted the quilts for the chosen veterans.

Each of the quilts were made using guidelines set by Quilts of Valor Foundation. According to the foundation's website, fabrics must be 100% cotton, and the quilts must be 55-by-65-inches minimum. Patterns and blocks can be of any design suitable for a patriotic theme, however, it is not mandatory for a quilt to be red, white and blue.

The idea for Quilts of Valor came to founder Catherine Roberts in a dream in 2003 while her son Nat was deployed in Iraq, according to the website.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On the website, Roberts states: "I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. ... Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from despair to one of hope and well-being. ... The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing."

The first quilt was awarded in November 2003, and now, more than 300,000 veterans have received a Quilt of Valor. This is the sixth year the River Heritage Quilters' Guild has participated in creating and presenting quilts to veterans.

The website states a Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. Roberts states the message of the quilt to veterans is, "Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation."

The presentation is open to everyone and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the church, 3102 Lexington Ave.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy