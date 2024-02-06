Ten counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14.

"For the past several weeks, state Emergency Management Agency has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer," Parson said in a Wednesday, Sept. 6, news release.

"We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that's already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover."