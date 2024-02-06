All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 8, 2023
10 area counties among Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declaration
Ten counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14. "For the past several weeks, state Emergency Management Agency has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer," Parson said in a Wednesday, Sept. ...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Twin City Park in Marble Hill, Missouri, is flooded Aug. 14 by several feet of water. Bollinger County is among 33 Missouri counties in a disaster declaration appeal made to President Joe Biden seeking federal assistance.
Twin City Park in Marble Hill, Missouri, is flooded Aug. 14 by several feet of water. Bollinger County is among 33 Missouri counties in a disaster declaration appeal made to President Joe Biden seeking federal assistance.Christopher Burro

Ten counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14.

"For the past several weeks, state Emergency Management Agency has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer," Parson said in a Wednesday, Sept. 6, news release.

Mike Parson
Mike Parson
Mike Parson
Mike Parson

"We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that's already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Parson's disaster declaration appeal is for 29% of Missouri's 114 counties.

Storm systems generated tornadoes, straight-line winds, heavy rain and flooding with significant damage reported to public infrastructure including roads and bridges, said Parson, governor since 2018.

Southeast Missouri counties covered

  • Bollinger;
  • Iron;
  • Madison;
  • Mississippi;
  • New Madrid;
  • Ozark;
  • Perry;
  • Scott;
  • Ste. Genevieve;
  • Wayne.

Parson said joint preliminary damage assessments conducted by SEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers estimated more than $14 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs in the 33 counties are eligible for federal help.

If President Joe Biden agrees, local governments and qualifying not-for-profit agencies may formally seek federal assistance for reimbursement.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy