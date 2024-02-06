Ten counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14.
"For the past several weeks, state Emergency Management Agency has been working tirelessly and in close coordination with our federal and local partners to document widespread damage as a result of the severe weather that repeatedly struck Missouri late this summer," Parson said in a Wednesday, Sept. 6, news release.
"We are confident that federal assistance will be forthcoming and appreciate all the work that's already been done by SEMA, local responders, and partner agencies to help our communities recover."
Parson's disaster declaration appeal is for 29% of Missouri's 114 counties.
Storm systems generated tornadoes, straight-line winds, heavy rain and flooding with significant damage reported to public infrastructure including roads and bridges, said Parson, governor since 2018.
Parson said joint preliminary damage assessments conducted by SEMA, Federal Emergency Management Agency and local emergency managers estimated more than $14 million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs in the 33 counties are eligible for federal help.
If President Joe Biden agrees, local governments and qualifying not-for-profit agencies may formally seek federal assistance for reimbursement.
