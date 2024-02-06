1 killed, 9 injured in Wyatt house explosion

WYATT, Mo. — A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt left one dead and several more injured.
According to Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, emergency personnel received the call of the explosion with several people injured at around 7 a.m.
Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a house in the 500 block of Pecan Street had exploded and caught a residence next door on fire.
Charleston DPS assisted the Wyatt Fire Department in extinguishing the fire.
Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said a total of 10 victims were located at the scene ranging in age from 6 months to mid-20s. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment as ambulances from the Mississippi County Ambulance District as well both North and South Scott County Ambulance Districts responded.
All the injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening.
Ferrell said at a local hospital, one of the injured, a man in his 20s, succumbed to his injuries from the explosion. An autopsy is scheduled later this week to determine the cause of death.
Ferrell added that a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in the home. It has not been determined where the gas leak was coming from.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal Service, Mississippi County Sheriff's Office and the Gas Commission investigation unit are looking into the exact cause of the explosion.
Ferrell extended a special thanks to Mississippi County Ambulance Service, Charleston Department of Public Safety, Mississippi County Rescue Squad, Wyatt Fire Department, Missouri Conservation Department, South Scott County Ambulance Service, New Madrid County Ambulance Service, Air Evac Service, and the Missouri State Fire Marshal Service for their quick response to this incident.
