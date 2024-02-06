1 killed, 9 injured in Wyatt house explosion

WYATT, Mo. — A house explosion Monday morning in Wyatt left one dead and several more injured.

According to Charleston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, emergency personnel received the call of the explosion with several people injured at around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a house in the 500 block of Pecan Street had exploded and caught a residence next door on fire.

Charleston DPS assisted the Wyatt Fire Department in extinguishing the fire.

Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said a total of 10 victims were located at the scene ranging in age from 6 months to mid-20s. All the victims were transported to medical facilities for medical treatment as ambulances from the Mississippi County Ambulance District as well both North and South Scott County Ambulance Districts responded.