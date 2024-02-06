All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 19, 2019

1 dead, 4 injured following crash on HWY 25

One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville. Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of Jackson and three passengers head on at 6:10 p.m. Friday...

story image illustation

One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville.

Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of Jackson and three passengers head on at 6:10 p.m. Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Amber C. Heubi, 19, of Jackson sustained serious injuries and was transported Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis; Kristine M. Jackson, 41, of Bloomfield, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center; a minor, of Jackson sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital; and Charles A. Jackson sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.

Fuller was transported to Barnes-.Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead 9:31 a.m. Saturday.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy