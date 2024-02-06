1 dead, 4 injured following crash on HWY 25

One man is dead and four others were injured following a crash Friday evening on Highway 25, one-and-a-half miles south of Gordonville.
Charles A. Jackson, 46, of Bloomfield, Missouri, crossed the centerline, striking Christopher L. Fuller, 19, of Jackson and three passengers head on at 6:10 p.m. Friday.
Amber C. Heubi, 19, of Jackson sustained serious injuries and was transported Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis; Kristine M. Jackson, 41, of Bloomfield, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center; a minor, of Jackson sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital; and Charles A. Jackson sustained minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.
Fuller was transported to Barnes-.Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead 9:31 a.m. Saturday.
