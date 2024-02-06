1 dead, 3 hurt in accident on Highway 72

A two-vehicle crash Friday night in Cape Girardeau County killed a Southeast Missouri woman and injured three other people.

Anna M. Kisner, 22, of Silva, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m. at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Injured were Corey M. Gill, 29, of Sedgewickville, Missouri; Deacon M. Kisner, 16, of Fredericktown, Missouri; and Tiffany C. Raines, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri. All were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.