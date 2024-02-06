All sections
NewsNovember 19, 2017
1 dead, 3 hurt in accident on Highway 72
A two-vehicle crash Friday night in Cape Girardeau County killed a Southeast Missouri woman and injured three other people. Anna M. Kisner, 22, of Silva, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m. at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Southeast Missourian

A two-vehicle crash Friday night in Cape Girardeau County killed a Southeast Missouri woman and injured three other people.

Anna M. Kisner, 22, of Silva, Missouri, was pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m. at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Injured were Corey M. Gill, 29, of Sedgewickville, Missouri; Deacon M. Kisner, 16, of Fredericktown, Missouri; and Tiffany C. Raines, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri. All were taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

The report stated Gill and Deacon Kisner suffered serious injuries, and Raines suffered moderate injuries.

The accident occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Highway 72 two-tenths of a mile west of County Road 350.

According to the report, an eastbound 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt that Gill was driving tried to pass another vehicle, lost control and was struck by Raines’ westbound 2014 Kia Soul.

Local News
