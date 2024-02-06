1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Poplar Bluff home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. ï¿½ Authorities say paranoia from alleged methamphetamine use caused a Sikeston, Missouri, man to fire multiple shots inside the Poplar Bluff home of a relative, killing her and injuring two others late Thursday night.

Janice Nicole Thomas, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday by Butler County Coroner Andy Moore.

ï¿½She died as the result of gunshot wounds,ï¿½ Moore said. Dr. Russell Deidiker will perform an autopsy at 9 a.m. today in Farmington, Missouri.

Thomasï¿½ 19-year-old daughter, Ladaijha Thomas, and Oshay Thomas-Allen, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, were treated for gunshot wounds at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Police identified the alleged gunman as Ricky Dewayne Davis Jr., 31. The shooting occurred at Janice Thomasï¿½ residence in the 1100 block of Franklin Street.

Poplar Bluff police officers were sent to the home at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a report of man inside the home with a gun.

As Cpl. Dusty Johnson was approaching the home, he reported he ï¿½could hear gunshots inside the residence with some projectiles exiting the residence near me.ï¿½

Johnson, according to his report, took cover behind a vehicle. Additional officers also arrived and took cover.

Johnson said the officers could hear screaming from inside the home, but could not see inside.

As the officers approached the home, Johnson said, the front door opened, and ï¿½A black male was laying on the ground (floor) with his hands up,ï¿½ Johnson said.

ï¿½The black male, later identified as Ricky Davis Jr., was saying: ï¿½Take me to jail.ï¿½ï¿½

Davis was taken into custody and officers searched the home for victims or additional suspects.

In the first bedroom Johnson entered, he said, he found Ladaijha Thomas, lying on the floor bleeding, and Thomas-Allen, on the bed with an injury to his face. Johnson said Ladaijha Thomas reported she had been shot in the neck.

Two other women and a 3-year-old child also in the house were uninjured, Johnson said.

Janice Thomas was found lying on a bed in a bedroom across the hall, Johnson said. Patrolman Trevor Parks reported Janice Thomas appeared to have been shot in the chest.