NewsApril 15, 2023

1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

A single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized. Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran off the right side of the roadway...

Nathan English

A single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized.

Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran off the right side of the roadway.

According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the vehicle struck a light pole and rolled before landing upright on the road. Brunk was ejected from the vehicle.

Law enforcement found during the investigation that neither Brunk nor Victoria Suhling — a passenger — were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Brunk was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. She succumbed to them Thursday, April 13.

Suhling, 52 — also of Benton — was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

There was a second passenger in the vehicle who police identified as a juvenile.

The incident is still under investigation.

