1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

Law enforcement found during the investigation that neither Brunk nor Victoria Suhling — a passenger — were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Brunk was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. She succumbed to them Thursday, April 13.

Suhling, 52 — also of Benton — was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

There was a second passenger in the vehicle who police identified as a juvenile.

The incident is still under investigation.