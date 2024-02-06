1 arrested after armed robbery leaves employee hospitalized

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — One person has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday, July 29, sent one person to a St. Louis hospital.
Poplar Bluff police officers were called at 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Mike's Resale, 1015 E. Harper St.
An employee said an adult male patron drew him into the restroom by telling him someone had passed out, according to the police report.
"After the employee entered the restroom the suspect flourished a box-cutter type weapon and demanded money," according to the report. "When the employee resisted, the suspect struck him in the side of his head with the knife, leaving a deep laceration."
The suspect took approximately $1,300 from the employee and fled the scene, police said.
The victim was transferred to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of his injuries.
Courtney Thompson, 41, of Poplar Bluff was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence in the 1900 block of Bradley Street, according to Poplar Bluff police. Thompson was booked on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
