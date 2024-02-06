1 arrested after armed robbery leaves employee hospitalized

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — One person has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday, July 29, sent one person to a St. Louis hospital.

Poplar Bluff police officers were called at 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Mike's Resale, 1015 E. Harper St.

An employee said an adult male patron drew him into the restroom by telling him someone had passed out, according to the police report.