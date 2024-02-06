All sections
December 8, 2018
Gone tomorrow: Retailer Here Today to close in 2019
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The Here Today chain is closing, the company announced recently on its website, and that includes the Cape Girardeau store.

Plans include closing all Here Today stores in January, according to the announcement.

ï¿½We believe that Here Today is a special concept and so many of our customers have conveyed the same, which is why we are working hard to map out a path to future growth and success,ï¿½ the announcement stated. ï¿½We are truly grateful for your business and your encouragement. We hope to finish the year strong and re-open with an even better version of Here Today next year.ï¿½

The St. Louis-based discount home-goods retail chain was founded in Florissant, Missouri, in 2013.

The company website lists 10 existing stores, including Cape Girardeauï¿½s, and an upcoming location to open in 2019 in Springfield, Illinois.

The Cape Girardeau location in Town Plaza, 2106 William St., opened in 2017.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

