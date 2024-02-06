All sections
MissouriFebruary 7, 2025

Woman is accused of stealing from a TV reporter found dead at his hotel before the Super Bowl

A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Telemundo reporter found dead in his New Orleans hotel before the Super Bowl. Police are investigating the case as they await autopsy results.

JACK BROOK, Associated Press
This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in his hotel room Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 while visiting New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. (Telemundo Kansas City via AP)
This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in his hotel room Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 while visiting New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. (Telemundo Kansas City via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a television reporter who was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl and on Friday announced the arrest of a woman they say used his credit card.

Adan Manzano, 27, an anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead Wednesday in his hotel room in Kenner, a suburb just outside New Orleans, police said.

Police on Thursday evening arrested Louisiana resident Danette Colbert, 49. She is facing four felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor fraud and theft charge, Kenner Police Deputy Chief Mark McCormick said.

She also faces a state felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm, but Kenner Police do not believe it's related to Manzano's case, St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office Lt. Suzanne Carboni said.

Colbert was seen on security video footage arriving with Manzano at his hotel room around 5 a.m. the day of his death and then leaving without him about an hour later, police said. She used Manzano's credit card at several stores in the area and authorities later located Manzano's credit card and cellphone at Colbert's residence in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans they said.

Police also uncovered narcotics at Colbert's residence, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said Friday during a press conference. Investigators believe Colbert acted alone, he said.

Conley described Colbert as a “career criminal” known to New Orleans police for “fraud schemes.”

“Everybody should be aware of their surroundings,” Conley said. “This brings to light that there are people out there that prey on other people and bring them into their confidence and victimize them.”

A phone number affiliated with Colbert's residence was disconnected and no one responded to a message sent to an email associated with her.

Police are awaiting the results of the coroner’s full autopsy, which will determine whether Manzano's death was a homicide, Conley said.

The coroner's office is conducting toxicology tests, and results are expected to take three to four weeks, Jefferson Parish Director of Forensic Operations Tim Genevay said. There was no obvious physical trauma found on Manzano's body, he added.

Telemundo Kansas City General Manager Steve Downing said Manzano was a “rising star” and “true professional” — a bilingual television anchor and reporter who loved sports, and had covered the Kansas City Chiefs ' past two Super Bowl victories. He hoped to see a record third straight win Sunday.

“You would always see him with a smile on his face, he enjoyed the work that he did,” Downing said. “He was very committed to serving the local community by providing them the best in sports news.”

Manzano was born in Mexico City and later moved to Kansas, NBC affiliate KSNT reported.

He leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter. He had been raising her on his own with help from family after his wife died last year in a car accident, Downing said.

___ Brook is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Brook on the social platform X: @jack_brook96.

