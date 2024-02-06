NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a television reporter who was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl and on Friday announced the arrest of a woman they say used his credit card.

Adan Manzano, 27, an anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, Missouri, was found dead Wednesday in his hotel room in Kenner, a suburb just outside New Orleans, police said.

Police on Thursday evening arrested Louisiana resident Danette Colbert, 49. She is facing four felony charges, as well as a misdemeanor fraud and theft charge, Kenner Police Deputy Chief Mark McCormick said.

She also faces a state felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm, but Kenner Police do not believe it's related to Manzano's case, St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office Lt. Suzanne Carboni said.

Colbert was seen on security video footage arriving with Manzano at his hotel room around 5 a.m. the day of his death and then leaving without him about an hour later, police said. She used Manzano's credit card at several stores in the area and authorities later located Manzano's credit card and cellphone at Colbert's residence in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans they said.

Police also uncovered narcotics at Colbert's residence, Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said Friday during a press conference. Investigators believe Colbert acted alone, he said.

Conley described Colbert as a “career criminal” known to New Orleans police for “fraud schemes.”

“Everybody should be aware of their surroundings,” Conley said. “This brings to light that there are people out there that prey on other people and bring them into their confidence and victimize them.”