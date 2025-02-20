Plan to shift from income tax to sales tax advances to Missouri Senate

A plan to make Missouri dependent on sales tax for general revenue by eliminating the income tax is heading to the state Senate for debate after a party-line committee vote on Wednesday.

Two proposals — one to immediately change the state income tax to a flat tax of 4% and another a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the transition to sales taxes for revenue — make up the package intended to keep Republicans’ campaign promise to eliminate the state income tax.

If the constitutional amendment passes, it would put the income tax on the path to elimination.

The fiscal note for the flat-tax bill forecasts an immediate reduction in state revenues of about $661 million and projects it will be 2067 or later before the income tax disappears.

The two proposals were each approved Wednesday on a 5-2 vote in the Senate Economic and Workforce Development Committee, with all Republicans in support and Democrats opposed.

Democratic state Sen. Barbara Washington of Kansas City said she’s worried about the impact of the immediate tax cut.

“I don’t see a clear plan as to how we make this money up,” Washington said.

The income tax is a tax on productivity, and shifting taxes to other areas will help the economy, said Republican state Sen. Ben Brown of Washington, chairman of the committee and sponsor of the two bills.

“That has a more negative impact in our society than taxes in other areas,” Brown said of the income tax.

The top marginal rate for Missouri’s income tax has declined from 6% in 2015 to 4.7% this year under a design to slowly cut it as revenue increases that began with legislation passed in 2014.

Two future tax cuts, to a 4.5% rate, are already in state law and will take effect if general revenue growth hits targets.

Income tax remains the single largest portion of state general revenue, with the individual income tax contributing 65% and the corporate income tax about 7% of the $13.4 billion received in fiscal 2024.

The tax cut bill passed in 2014 also began indexing state tax brackets, which had not been changed since the 1930s, for inflation. The top tax rate applies to taxable income of more than $8,900, which is about $23,500 in total income when the standard deduction is included.

The tie between the two measures takes effect after the switch to a flat tax and a statewide vote.

The constitutional proposal, intended to be on a ballot by November 2026, would create a mechanism for limiting the growth in state spending and directing revenue in excess of the cap to a special fund dedicated to income tax reduction.