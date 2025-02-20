New paid sick leave requirement targeted by Missouri Republicans

Worries that “slackers” may take advantage of Missouri’s new law requiring most employers to give workers paid sick leave isn’t a good enough reason to repeal it, a Democratic lawmaker said Wednesday.

In November, voters overwhelmingly approved an initiative petition called Proposition A that requires employers with business receipts greater than $500,000 a year to provide at least one hour of paid leave for every 30 hours worked. Employers with fewer than 15 workers must allow workers to use at least 40 hours per year, with larger employers mandated to allow at least 56 hours.

During a House committee hearing Wednesday, Democratic state Rep. Steve Butz of St. Louis challenged Republican state Rep. Sherri Gallick to back up her argument that employees can’t be trusted to use paid sick leave only for the reasons allowed by the law.

“Under the mandated sick leave, potential abuse is nearly impossible to address,” Gallick, a Republican from Belton, told the House Commerce Committee. “Employers cannot ask an employee why they were absent, leaving them vulnerable to lawsuits for merely inquiring.”

Only workers employed under a fixed-term contract are exempt from Missouri’s at-will employment rules.

While the mandate created in Proposition A prohibits employers from firing workers who use the leave, Missouri law doesn’t require employers to give any reason for discharging a worker.

“My hunch is, if you’re a slacker, you’ve been calling in sick already, and this is an at-will state, and I’ve already fired you,” said Butz, who owns an insurance agency.

Proposition A also increased the state minimum wage. It was set at $13.75 on Jan. 1 and will increase to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026. After that, it will be adjusted for inflation, as it has been since 2007.

Gallick is sponsoring a bill to repeal the paid leave law, delay the $15 minimum wage to 2028 and repeal the provision indexing it to inflation.

Gallick’s bill, as proposed, would have delayed implementation of the paid leave provisions from May 1 to Jan. 1. During the hearing, she presented a substitute with all the provisions she wants to enact.

That change brought some questioning from fellow Republicans who wanted to know why she didn’t include all the things she wanted in the bill when it was filed.

“Was this House committee substitute your original intent?” asked Rep. Don Mayhew, a Republican from Crocker.

“Yes,” Gallick replied.

“Then why didn’t you just do that bill instead of this bill that changes a few dates?” Mayhew asked.