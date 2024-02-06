All sections
MissouriJanuary 17, 2025

Nazi flag-bearing man gets 8 years in prison for truck crashing near White House

A Missouri man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for crashing a truck near the White House, inspired by Nazi ideology. Sai Varshith Kandula, who has schizophrenia, aimed to replace the U.S. government with a dictatorship.

MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man who crashed a rental truck into barriers protecting the White House was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for an attack that prosecutors said was inspired by his fascination with Nazi ideology, court records show.

Sai Varshith Kandula, then 19, nearly struck two people standing next to a park bench when he steered a U-Haul box truck onto a sidewalk and toward metal bollards that prevent vehicles from entering Lafayette Square, which is located north of the White House. He retrieved a Nazi flag from a backpack after the May 22, 2023, crash, which didn't injure anybody.

Kandula wanted to “attack and destroy” the U.S. government, prosecutors said.

“He wanted to eliminate the democratic process in America and replace the government with a Nazi style dictatorship," they wrote.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich also sentenced Kandula to three years of supervised release after his prison term and ordered him to pay nearly $57,000 in restitution, according to court records.

Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said Kandula was suffering from schizophrenia and was overwhelmed by delusional thoughts, including his belief that “a reptilian race had installed a puppet regime to operate the U.S.”

“He’s amenable to treatment, understands its necessity, and recognizes an illness produced the acts that led to his current circumstances,” Rosenblum wrote.

Prosecutors recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Kandula, who pleaded guilty in May to a property damage charge. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

Kandula planned the attack for weeks before he took a flight from St. Louis to Washington, D.C. only hours before the crash, prosecutors said. He rented the truck in Herndon, Virginia approximately three hours before he crashed it into the barriers.

After Kandula backed up and slammed into the bollards a second time, the truck began smoking from its engine compartment and leaking fluids.

Authorities didn’t find any weapons, ammunition or explosives in his possession. But prosecutors said the attempted assassination of President-elect Donald Trump at a July 13 rally in Pennsylvania shows that "individuals who carry such destructive intent are capable of inflicting serious damage to the American political system.”

Police body camera video captured the aftermath of the crash. After his arrest, Kandula told investigators that he purchased the swastika flag because “Nazis have a great history."

“He specifically praised Adolf Hitler. And it wasn’t just words — when his truck was disabled in the attack, the first thing he did was unfurl the flag of Nazi Germany,” prosecutors wrote.

After Kandula's arrest, two psychologists diagnosed him with schizophrenia, according to Rosenblum.

“Both also believe his illness led directly to his offense,” the lawyer wrote.

Rosenblum said Kandula's conviction will likely result in his deportation to India.

