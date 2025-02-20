Missouri has lost regulatory authority over its gas pipelines

In January, the federal government took over regulating Missouri’s more than 1.5 million miles of natural gas pipelines.

The pipelines had been regulated by the state, but the federal government said the fines for violations were too low and not in line with federal requirements.

If a gas company is violating safety standards, federal regulators can issue a fine of anywhere between $272,000 and $2.7 million. For the same violation, the state of Missouri could issue just a fraction of that financial penalty — between $20,000 and $200,000.

At the beginning of 2025, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said that was too low.

But the only way to raise the fines at the state level is through legislation, which has not happened over the last decade when the bill has been proposed.

“The federal government finally said Missouri can no longer do this because they’re not in compliance,” said state Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit.

Cierpiot is sponsoring a bill to raise Missouri’s violation fee rate, bringing the state back into compliance with federal standards and therefore regaining its jurisdiction.

Changing the number of fines requires the legislature to pass a bill. Cierpoit sponsored similar legislation last year and in the years preceding.

The federal government warned Missouri lawmakers and utility regulators that the state was at risk of losing regulation authority. Cierpiot’s attempts to pass a law to change the fee structure to ward off this outcome have been unsuccessful.

“The last three or four years has been kind of a tough thing to get through bills through the Senate — and so utility bills, as most things, have got clogged up at the end,” he said.

Although a casualty of the machinations of the Missouri lawmaking process before, Cierpoit is feeling positive about this year’s bill.

“It’s just been caught up — as many things have been caught up lately — just because of the dysfunction of the Senate,” he said.

The legislation includes an emergency clause, which would allow it to take effect as soon as the governor signs it. However, the gas pipeline safety bill is tied to other, more controversial, proposed utility laws such as “future test year” — a policy that allows utilities to set prices based on projected expenses instead of incurred costs.

That bill ran into a filibuster Wednesday evening but received initial approval by the Senate Thursday afternoon. It will need to be approved once more by the Senate before going to the Missouri House.

Fines are the last resort

Kathleen McNelis is the pipeline safety manager with the Missouri Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates utilities, including gas pipelines. She said the commission conducts between 100 and 150 routine pipeline inspections each year.

“At the end of each inspection, our staff will have a verbal discussion with the operator and say, ‘This is what we’re seeing.’ They come back to the office if there was a probable violation, we would send them a letter and say, ‘This is what we found,’” McNelis said.