CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — When the elected prosecutor in Missouri's largest county leaves his job for a seat in Congress next month, an appointed replacement will take his spot. The question is: Which one?

Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Republican Gov. Mike Parson have each named an appointee for the same job.

Page announced the appointment of former federal prosecutor Cort VanOstran on Dec. 3. Parson, on Thursday, named Melissa Price Smith, a longtime assistant prosecutor in St. Louis County.

The courts will determine which appointment stands, and time is of the essence. The outgoing prosecuting attorney, Wesley Bell, who defeated Rep. Cori Bush in the Democratic primary and won easily in November, will be sworn into Congress on Jan. 3. His appointed replacement as prosecutor will fill out the last two years of his term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2027.

Parson and Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued Page and the county in November, arguing that the Missouri Constitution provides that the governor “shall fill all vacancies in public offices, unless otherwise provided by law."

Parson's spokesman, Johnathan Shiflett, also cited a statute which reads that the governor “shall appoint some competent person” in the event of a prosecuting attorney vacancy.

But Page counters that the relevant law here is the St. Louis County Charter, which “clearly states that the county executive is authorized to appoint the prosecuting attorney when a vacancy occurs,” his spokesman, Doug Moore, said in a statement on Friday. “We are confident the courts will agree. We will continue our focus on public safety.”