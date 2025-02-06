Cigarettes, alcohol use dropping among Missouri teens

Missouri teens were less interested in cigarettes, alcohol and marijuana in 2024 than in previous years.

Vapes were the most reported among teens when asked what they had used in the last 30 days, with 9.1% of respondents saying they used one.

The results of the state Department of Mental Health’s Missouri Student Survey were welcome news to substance-use prevention experts across the state.

“Things are trending in a good direction,” said Chris Davis, the vice president of prevention and youth support at the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, a prevention resource network in Southwest Missouri.

“The concern and challenge with that is when people start seeing things get better, they want to stop doing the prevention,” Davis said. “Prevention isn’t a one-and-done. It’s something that we continue.”

While some metrics improved, others worsened. Prescription drug use and use of over-the-counter medicines rose in 2024. And teens reported using things such as marijuana or cigarettes at younger ages than in previous years. Because the dataset was so large and weighted to match statewide demographics, the Department of Mental Health said in its report, these changes shouldn’t be analyzed as statistically significant over time.

Cigarettes, nicotine use in Missouri

Over time, cigarette use is decreasing among teens in Missouri, but the state still ranks higher than the national average. In Missouri, 11% of teens surveyed said they had used a vape or cigarette in the last 30 days, compared to 8.1% of teens nationally.

National data show that teens seem to be moving away from e-cigarette use. In 2024, 1.63 million teens said in a nationwide tobacco-use survey that they used e-cigarettes once or more during the past 30 days, down from 2.13 million in 2023.

Nationally, 8.1% of all students reported current use of tobacco products. Among high school students, the rate was just above 10%. In Missouri, most teens reported getting cigarettes, vapes or e-cigarettes from a friend.

Tobacco vaping devices on the market today use stronger concentrations of nicotine. Popular vapes can have the nicotine content of 600 cigarettes. Vapes also use acids called salts, which reduce things such as throat burning and coughing.

“There’s a lot of misinformation that contributes to the belief that [vaping] is safe and a good alternative,” Davis said.

Davis and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks led a program to place vape drop boxes in high schools across Springfield in an effort to reduce their usage.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that vaping was highest among high school students from 2018 to 2020, when nearly 20% of students reported using them. The rate has fallen over the past few years.

Researchers looked at studies from the U.S., Australia, South Korea and European countries and found that there were significant links between mental health outcomes, including depression and suicidal ideation, among current youth users of electronic cigarettes.

Across the studies, impulsive behaviors were also associated with electronic cigarette use.

The American Lung Association’s 2025 State of Tobacco Control gave Missouri poor rankings for most of its metrics. Missouri received an “F” for tobacco prevention and cessation funding, tobacco taxes and access to flavored tobacco products. Missouri received a “C” for access to cessation services.

The group recommended Missouri increase funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco or nicotine products. Research shows that if youth use e-cigarettes or vapes, they’re more likely to use cigarettes in the future.