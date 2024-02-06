The debate over how much to spend on public schools could turn into the first big disagreement between Gov. Mike Kehoe and the GOP-dominated Missouri General Assembly.

Kehoe, a Republican who took office in January, refused to recommend a $300 million boost to public school funding in his first budget proposal. But education advocates in the legislature, and the State Board of Education, are defending the request and pushing for it to be funded as lawmakers rewrite Kehoe’s $54 billion spending plan.

During a House Budget Committee hearing Monday, GOP state Rep. Ed Lewis spent a lot of time defending the law that generated the request. He did so, Lewis said in an interview, because the committee has many new members who need to learn that the question of how much money schools require is not just a question of how much lawmakers are willing to spend.

Of the 31 lawmakers on the committee, nine are new to the panel, including its vice chairman, state Rep. Bishop Davidson, a Republican from Republic.

“I am trying to do that because there are a lot of newbies, and the person who’s sitting next to me has never been there, and now he’s the vice chair and the chair of education appropriations,” said Lewis, a former educator from Moberly who chairs the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee. “I think it’s my job to make sure that the things I’ve learned over the last four years are understood by some of those people that have never done this before.”

At one point in the hearing, Lewis told his colleagues that if they don’t provide the money, the state Senate will when it gets the budget later this year.

“The question is, do we want to, as the House of Representatives, think we want to go beyond the governor’s recommendation or leave that for the Senate to do?” Lewis said.

The budget committee is in the middle of hearings on department budgets. Any decisions on what will be in, and what will be out, of Kehoe’s recommended budget will be made next month in markup sessions.

The foundation formula, as the public school funding mechanism is known, is costing taxpayers $3.8 billion in the current year.

The amount required to fund it is determined by a variety of factors, including the amount spent in districts that do well on state achievement tests and expected attendance.

To meet that obligation, lawmakers use money from the state lottery, casino taxes and the general revenue fund.

Kehoe agreed to fund changes to the formula included last year in a major education bill that will add $200 million to the total cost. What Kehoe doesn’t want to fund is the new, higher basic spending requirement determined by annual evaluation under the Missouri School Improvement Program, or MSIP.

If lawmakers accept Kehoe’s recommendation, it would be the first time since fiscal 2018 that the budget doesn’t fully fund the formula.

“While we are committed to making good on the funding commitments passed by the legislature last year,” Kehoe said in his State of the State Address last month, “this budget does not include the additional $300 million liability that was imposed by an administrative body.”

That “administrative body” is the State Board of Education, which met Tuesday for the first time since Kehoe presented his budget proposal. Board President Charlie Shields, who helped write the foundation formula in 2005 when he was a state legislator, said he understands Kehoe’s position even if he doesn’t like it.

The state general revenue fund must provide the $300 million, if appropriated, and it is also being tapped for money to replace shortfalls in revenue from gambling on the lottery and in casinos. Kehoe’s budget proposal increases general revenue spending for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by $464 million, Shields noted.

“In my time, in both the legislature and on the State Board of Education, I have not seen those levels of increases in education funding,” Shields said in an interview.

He has not spoken to Kehoe about the budget proposal, Shields said, or Kehoe’s call to rewrite the formula.

“We’re cognizant that (the education department) sits within, you know, 14 other state departments, and there’s limited resources,” Shields said. “The legislature will make decisions about that, but I don’t think we have any question of either defending or explaining why we put in the request that we did.”