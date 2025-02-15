FREDERICKTOWN — Jennifer Torr was at a coffee shop next door to the the Critical Mineral Recovery battery recycling plant when it caught fire in October, sending a tower of smoke into the air.

She had no idea when she and her husband, Darin, bought their blueberry farm a few miles north of town that the facility might one day pose a danger. But when she saw the building erupt in flames, she immediately thought, “we have to get out of this area.”

“I remember my husband and I getting in our vehicle and texting my kids, ‘You guys need to pack some bags,’” Torr said in an interview.

By the time they got back to the farm just over 8 miles away, her family members were covering their faces to guard against the smell and fumes from the fire while they packed their car.

Since the fire, Torr and other residents have been organizing to bring their concerns to Madison County and state officials about the battery plant and a cobalt mine on the other side of town. Fredericktown lies at the heart of Missouri’s old Lead Belt. After generations of contamination from lead mining, residents worry now that battery development and recycling poses yet another health hazard.

“Will my grandchildren be sitting here and saying, ‘My grandma tried to stop this 60 years ago and now we’re all sick because nobody would listen?’” Kimi Royer asked her state legislator, Republican Rep. Dale Wright of Farmington, on a visit to Jefferson City earlier this month.

It took days for firefighters to fully extinguish the blaze at Critical Mineral Recovery, which recycled lithium-ion batteries. The facility opened at the edge of Fredericktown in 2023. Now, only its burnt husk remains.

Parts of Fredericktown were evacuated when the facility went up in flames, and families who lived across from the plant were displaced. Lawsuits filed by neighbors of the plant say the explosion caused respiratory problems and post-traumatic stress disorder and raised heavy metals levels in some residents’ blood.

Al Watkins, an attorney for Critical Mineral Recovery, said the company shares residents’ concerns about the effect of the fire on their health and property values.

At the opposite end of town, U.S. Strategic Metals hopes to mine cobalt, stirring fears of the kind of environmental contamination the community suffered from lead mining, which ended in the area in the 1960s.

Residents said in interviews earlier this month that they understand the need for the battery recycling plant and the mine. Cobalt is essential for battery production, and precious materials can be recovered from lithium-ion batteries.

“We’re not opposed to having this industry,” Torr said. “What we’re opposed to is having this placed in areas where they’re going to be next to people, communities where there’s schools and residential areas people are living.”

Melissa Vatterott, policy and strategy director for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, has helped residents from the Fredericktown area push legislation at the Missouri Capitol that would require cobalt mines and battery plants be set back at least a mile from residential areas.

Vatterott noted communities, like Fredericktown, have seen adverse health effects from mining in the past.

“We should not be allowing more mining of a mineral for which the federal government has no standards for safe mining and make these same communities susceptible again to health harms,” she said.

The legislation would also require a permit for subsurface cobalt mining. The state currently requires land reclamation permits to mine minerals at the surface, but according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the state doesn’t require a land reclamation permit for underground mining.

U.S. Strategic Metals mine has permits to govern wastewater discharges and mine waste.

“We want to make sure that if we’re going to be doing mining of some of these minerals, which we need to be doing, that we’re doing it responsibly,” said Democratic Rep. Eric Woods of Kansas City, the bill’s sponsor.

State Sen. Jamie Burger, a Republican who represents the communities near the mine and battery plant, is among the lawmakers who have heard concerns from the community about their safety.

“People were displaced from their homes, which is not good — ever,” Burger said. “Then I also heard from people that want that to be rebuilt for job creation.”

Burger said he wanted to see what a one-mile setback would look like for the mine and battery plant. He said he thought the mining could be done in a safe manner and provide quality jobs for the area.

A new industry in town

For decades, lead mining was a pivotal industry for southeast Missouri. But it came at a high price.

Workers at mines across Madison County produced lead for more than 200 years, resulting in more than a dozen stacks of waste that has eroded and left lead in soil and water around the county. Contaminated soil was used for foundation bases, fill and topsoil, contaminating residents’ properties.

The entirety of Madison County is a Superfund site under cleanup by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Now, U.S. Strategic Metals hopes to mine cobalt at one of the old lead mine sites.

The mine, situated at the edge of Fredericktown, sits on what U.S. Strategic Metals says is one of the largest reserves of cobalt in North America. Cobalt, an essential component of lithium-ion batteries, can be detrimental to human health.

The EPA is reviewing whether cobalt and cobalt compounds might cause cancer. But inhaling cobalt particles can cause damage to the respiratory system, blood and the thyroid.

Aside from the impacts of cobalt, Fredericktown residents are worried about potential health impacts from stirring up the lead and other contaminants at the site.