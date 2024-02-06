O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge ruled Friday that the state's Republican governor, not a local Democratic official, has the power to fill a vacancy in the prosecutor's office for the state's most populous county.

A spokesperson said St. Louis County would appeal St. Louis Circuit Judge Brian May's decision siding with Gov. Mike Parson over St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Both Parson and Page argued that they had the authority to replace County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, a Democrat, who is due to take a U.S. House seat next month representing the city of St. Louis and part of neighboring St. Louis County.

The ruling from May, an appointee of former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, means that a Republican governor will pick the top prosecutor for a Democratic-leaning county. While President-elect Donald Trump carried the state by more than 18 percentage points, he lost St. Louis County by 23 points, and Bell won his congressional race by a 4-to-1 ratio over his GOP challenger.

May's ruling is based on a section of the Missouri Constitution that says the governor “shall fill all vacancies in public offices, unless otherwise provided by law.” Page argued that the county's charter — allowing him to fill the vacancy — qualified as another law.

“The voice of St. Louis County residents is taken away when charter language is ignored,” Page’s spokesperson Doug Moore said in a statement. “We disagree with the decision and will appeal.”

Parson’s spokesperson, Johnathan Shiflett, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the ruling Friday, but he has also cited a law saying that the governor “shall appoint some competent person” when a prosecutor's office becomes vacant.

Parson and Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey sued Page and the county in November to prevent Page from making the appointment.

Then, earlier this month, both Parson and Page made their own appointments to fill out the last two years of Bell's term, with an election for a full, four-year term in 2026. Bell defeated U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in the Democratic primary in August and is to be sworn into Congress on Jan. 3.