World/nation trivia: The week of March 16-22

March 16:

1802, President Thomas Jefferson signed a measure authorizing the establishment of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.

1968, during the Vietnam War, U.S. Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed as many as 500 unarmed villagers in two hamlets of Son My village, in what became known as the My Lai massacre.

1985, Associated Press correspondent Terry Anderson was kidnapped in Beirut by Hezbollah militants; he would spend nearly seven years in captivity before being freed in December 1991.

March 17:

1762, New York held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade.

1776, the Revolutionary War Siege of Boston ended as British forces evacuated the city.

1992, white South Africans voted 68.7% to 31.3% to end over 40 years of apartheid in a national referendum.

2010, Michael Jordan became the first ex-player to become a majority owner in the NBA as the league’s Board of Governors unanimously approved his $275 million bid to buy the Charlotte Bobcats from Bob Johnson.

March 18:

1925, nearly 700 people died when the Tri-State Tornado struck southeastern Missouri, southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana; it remains the deadliest single tornado in U.S. history.

1937, in America’s worst school disaster, nearly 300 people — most of them children — were killed in a natural gas explosion at the New London Consolidated School in Rusk County, Texas.

1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order authorizing the War Relocation Authority, which forced Japanese Americans into internment camps during World War II.

1965, the first spacewalk took place as Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov went outside his Voskhod 2 capsule, secured by a tether.

March 19:

1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure that made the state the first to legalize gambling.