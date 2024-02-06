World/nation trivia: The week of Jan. 19-25

Jan. 19:

1861, Georgia became the fifth state to secede from the Union; it would join the Confederacy the following month.

1937, Howard Hughes set a new transcontinental air speed record in his H-1 Racer aircraft, flying from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, in seven hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

1955, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held the first televised presidential news conference.

1966, Indira Gandhi was elected to her first term as prime minister of India.

Jan. 20:

1841, the island of Hong Kong was ceded by China to Great Britain. It returned to Chinese control in July 1997.

1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death. The king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.

2009, Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s first Black president.

Jan. 21:

1793, during the French Revolution, King Louis XVI, condemned for treason, was executed by guillotine.

1924, Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin died at age 53.

1977, on his first full day in office, President Jimmy Carter pardoned almost all Vietnam War draft evaders.

2020, the U.S. reported its first known case of the 2019 novel coronavirus circulating in China, saying a Washington state resident who had returned the previous week from the outbreak’s epicenter was hospitalized near Seattle.

Jan. 22:

1901, Britain’s Queen Victoria died at age 81 after a reign of more than 63 years; she was succeeded by her eldest son, Edward VII.