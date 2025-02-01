World/nation trivia: The week of Feb. 1-8

Feb. 2:

1848, the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed, officially ending the Mexican-American War.

1925, the legendary Alaska Serum Run ended as the last of a series of dog mushers brought life-saving medication to Nome, the scene of a diphtheria epidemic, traveling 674 miles in just six days.

1990, in a dramatic concession to South Africa’s Black majority, President F.W. de Klerk lifted a ban on the African National Congress and promised to free Nelson Mandela.

Feb. 3:

1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting Black American men the right to vote, was ratified.

1913, the 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for a federal income tax, was ratified.

1959, which would become known as “the day the music died,” rock-and-roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a small plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

2002, the New England Patriots won their first Super Bowl, defeating the St. Louis Rams 20-17.

Feb. 4:

1789, electors unanimously chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.

1974, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst, 19, was kidnapped in Berkeley, California, by the radical Symbionese Liberation Army.

1997, a civil jury in Santa Monica, California, found O.J. Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, ordering Simpson to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families.

2013, British scientists announced that the skeletal remains they had discovered during an excavation beneath a Leicester, England parking lot were, beyond reasonable doubt, the remains of 15th-century monarch King Richard III.

Feb. 5:

1918, more than 200 people were killed during World War I when the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting over 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea.

1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.