World/nation trivia 2-8-25

Feb. 9:

1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.

1950, in a speech to the Women’s Republican Club in Wheeling, West Virginia, Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin charged that the State Department was riddled with Communists.

1964, the Beatles made their first live American television appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” broadcast from New York on CBS. The quartet played five songs, including “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand”, to a crowd of screaming teenagers in person and more than 70 million viewers across the country.

Feb. 10:

1736, the treaty ending the Seven Years’ War was signed in Paris, with France ceding its territory in Canada to Great Britain.

1959, an F4-intensity tornado tore through the St. Louis area, killing 21 people and injuring 345.

1962, on the Glienicke Bridge connecting West Berlin and East Germany, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.

1981, eight people were killed when a fire set by a busboy broke out at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel-casino.

Feb. 11:

1945, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin signed the Yalta Agreement, in which Stalin agreed to declare war against Imperial Japan following Nazi Germany’s capitulation.

1990, South African anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in prison. (Mandela would be elected president of South Africa four years later.)

2013, during a routine morning meeting of Vatican cardinals, Pope Benedict XVI announced he would resign as pope effective Feb. 28; it was the first papal resignation in nearly 600 years.

Feb. 12:

1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin at Sinking Spring Farm near Hodgenville, Kentucky.

1909, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded in New York City.