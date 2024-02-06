William H. Coerver, mayor and longtime druggist

Born on Feb. 21, 1848, in rural Monroe County, Illinois, William Coerver grew up in a large family of 10 children. His parents, Jacob and Frederica Schurr Coerver, were young immigrants from Germany. They saw that William had a good education, attending the public schools before enrolling at 18 at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, Wisconsin, for five years. The year William left home – 1866 – his father, a farmer and carpenter, died, leaving his widowed mother on the farm.
Upon graduation, William left Wisconsin and roamed the U.S. and Canada, at one time working as a telegraph operator.
In 1873 he settled in Cape Girardeau and worked for a year as a clerk in a local drug store before becoming an independent druggist.
He met and married in 1874 a Cape Girardeau County lady, Mary Elizabeth Justi. They became parents to five children: Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie”, born in July 1876 and dying at 2 years of age in1879; Mamie, born in 1878 and dying a year later in 1879; Henry Justi, born in January 1885 and died in Arizona in May 1947; Helen, born in 1887 and died in 1974, and William “Willie”,, who died in 1889 in infancy.
In 1878 Coerver built his first drug store on the lot next door to their home at 609 Broadway. It was later purchased by Phil Haman.
The Cape Girardeau Democrat newspaper dated Jan. 24, 1891, states “W. H. Coerver will build the finest residence in Cape this year on the southwest corner of Harmony (605 Broadway) and Frederick.” Later, the April 27, 1891, paper added, “Water was put into the house.” Shortly after the three-story Queen Anne brick home was finished, daughter “Helen entertained friends on Sept. 26.”
William was a very well-respected, civic-minded citizen of Cape Girardeau, contributing much to the good of the community. Along with his career as pharmacist, William was elected mayor of Cape Girardeau 1885-1901 and again in 1905-1907. During his first tenure, according to the Cape Girardeau Democrat, Cape Girardeau was undergoing a push to get the Cape Girardeau streets in better condition. Grading and graveling of downtown streets were much in the news. Also, drinking fountains were added to the main intersections of Main/Broadway, Sprigg/Broadway, Sprigg/Good Hope and Spanish/William. Horse watering troughs were added in each ward. A city dog pound was erected in the Donnybrook area in 1891. The fire chief was instructed by the city council to purchase a fire bell or gong for his hose carriage. An 1895 news item stated, “Lights turned on in city, no more darkness.”
Coerver, along with L. S. Joseph, organized the First National Bank and was a member of the board of directors. He was also a member of the Cape Girardeau Building and Loan Association.
The Coervers continued to live in their lovely home until 1916, when it was sold to Dr. Gustav Schultz in a trustees sale for $12,000 as reported by the Cape Girardeau Daily Republican on Sept. 29, 1916.
For over 50 years, Coerver operated his drug store, selling everything from medicines to eye glasses... and everything needed in between. In 1925 he sold his drug store to Fred E. Dormeyer Sr. due to ill health. In retirement he suffered from paralysis and was confined to a wheelchair after a fall at the home of his daughter, Helen, and son-in-law, Professor Burwell Fox, on Dec. 28, 1939.
Willian Henry Coerver died Jan. 10, 1940, at 91 years of age. Services were held at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Thomas Murphy in charge. His wife, Mary Elizabeth, died one month later on Feb. 10, 1940. Burials were at Old Lorimier Cemetery.
