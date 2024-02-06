William H. Coerver, mayor and longtime druggist

Born on Feb. 21, 1848, in rural Monroe County, Illinois, William Coerver grew up in a large family of 10 children. His parents, Jacob and Frederica Schurr Coerver, were young immigrants from Germany. They saw that William had a good education, attending the public schools before enrolling at 18 at St. Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, Wisconsin, for five years. The year William left home – 1866 – his father, a farmer and carpenter, died, leaving his widowed mother on the farm.

Upon graduation, William left Wisconsin and roamed the U.S. and Canada, at one time working as a telegraph operator.

In 1873 he settled in Cape Girardeau and worked for a year as a clerk in a local drug store before becoming an independent druggist.

He met and married in 1874 a Cape Girardeau County lady, Mary Elizabeth Justi. They became parents to five children: Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie”, born in July 1876 and dying at 2 years of age in1879; Mamie, born in 1878 and dying a year later in 1879; Henry Justi, born in January 1885 and died in Arizona in May 1947; Helen, born in 1887 and died in 1974, and William “Willie”,, who died in 1889 in infancy.

In 1878 Coerver built his first drug store on the lot next door to their home at 609 Broadway. It was later purchased by Phil Haman.