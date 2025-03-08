Where the road leads: Cape’s first smash burger: Wimpy’s Drive-In

Our community recently lost a friend, professor, mentor and historian when Dr. Frank Nickell passed away in early February. Frank introduced me to the profession of oral history, something I knew about, but didn’t know it had a name. Dr. Arthur Mattingly, a colleague of Nickell, guided me on several oral history projects in graduate school. Oral history provides a unique perspective on history from the individual’s remembrance of events. The downside is our memory can play tricks on how we remember an event. Recently someone showed me a photograph and menu from Wimpy’s Drive-In in Cape Girardeau. While it brought back memories of eating there, it also triggered the thought that it was my first experience with a smash burger.

The Wimpy’s Drive-In I remember was located at the intersection of U.S. 61(Business Route 55) and Cape Rock Drive. Its original location was across the highway near the entrance to Arena Park. Freeman Lewis bought the place in 1942, but had to leave the management to his parents, Ethyl and Fred, while he and his brother, Frank, served in World War II. In 1973, the Wimpy’s building at Cape Rock was sold to a bank, and brother Bill moved Wimpy’s to 506 S. Kingshighway, serving breakfast and lunch. On July 30, 1997, the Cape Rock Wimpy’s served its last meal. The Lewis family added a drive-in and grocery store to the Cape Rock location along with many other updates. An ice cream machine was added in 1952. The family lived in a house next to the Drive-In on Cape Rock Drive. It’s been said it was a popular place in the 1950s, which I don’t remember.

I do remember, as a little kid, the 1960s and how popular the place was and how I looked forward to eating there. You could dine in or remain in your car. As a kid, the inside was fascinating, watching them fry the hamburgers. I also was fascinated with the stone wall against the hillside between the drive-in and the house. Part of the wall still remains close to a flower bed. The ground beef was fresh from their butcher shop. I had severe food allergies and lived on a limited diet, so my Wimpy’s hamburger was simple: one patty sandwiched in the bun, nothing extra. I’m surprised I could handle the grease, but I loved those burgers.

I don’t know if Wimpy’s was the first or only smash burger place in Cape Girardeau. There were other places to get a burger. Traditionally a smash burger starts with ground chuck, added fat, salt, pepper, maybe some garlic powder and/or onion powder, all rolled into a round ball. The ball is placed on a very hot grill, some add oil to the grill, then using a spatula the ball is pressed out very flat and thin. Something called the Maillard reaction, which creates browning by increasing amino acids and reducing sugar, takes place leaving the burger with crispy edges, a juicy center and intense taste. A form of caramelization happens.