Where the Road Leads: A penitentiary, a bribe and Louis Houck

In 1885, the Missouri General Assembly, after a recommendation from Gov. Thomas J. Crittenden, decided to build a second penitentiary to relieve overcrowding at the Jefferson City penitentiary, built in 1836.

A commission consisting of John Walker, state auditor; James Seibert, state treasurer; and Gen. Banton G. Boone was set up to explore and select a penitentiary location.

Kansas City appeared to be a good choice, but was opposed by locals. Boone wanted the prison in Louisiana and Seibert favored Cape Girardeau.

Local entrepreneur Louis Houck desperately wanted a prison located in Cape Girardeau. He got the community behind the project and offered the commission $3,500 from a sale of some of his land. The commission visited many potential sites, including Fredericktown, but came to Cape Girardeau before Kansas City. Houck offered the commission 100 acres less than a mile from the courthouse for $20,000, the limit set by the General Assembly.

The land bordered the river and had access to a railroad as well as the timber and stone needed for the construction and maintenance of the prison. The land included two parcels, and one had questionable ownership. Houck had lobbied hard for the prison. According to Houck when it looked like the commission would select Cape Girardeau, he threw a big party at a hotel in Jefferson City.

Many of the state’s large newspapers took the commission’s decision to task over locating a prison in Cape Girardeau, pointing out the land would flood, railroads were inadequate and the amount of land was too small for the $20,000. The commission reversed its decision to locate at Cape Girardeau and announced Kansas City as a better location.

Walker believed Cape Girardeau to be the perfect location, but his sudden reversal became questionable. He had knowledge of Houck asking J.R. Willis, former warden of the Jefferson City prison, to help get the prison located in Cape Girardeau. Houck’s second attempt to get the prison involved money for Willis’ assistance, in addition to a much larger tract of land.