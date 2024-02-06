Today in history: Sept. 30

Today is Monday, Sept. 30, the 274th day of 2024. There are 92 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 30, 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end after delivering more than 2.3 million tons of cargo to blockaded residents of West Berlin over the prior 15 months.

Also on this date:

In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.

In 1791, Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” premiered in Vienna, Austria.

In 1938, addressing the public after co-signing the Munich Agreement, which allowed Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain proclaimed, “I believe it is peace for our time.”

1n 1939, NBC broadcast the first televised football game, a college matchup between Fordham and Waynesburg; Fordham won 34-7.