Today in History: Oct. 31

Today is Thursday, Oct. 31, the 305th day of 2024. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.

Today in history:

On Oct. 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi, India’s Prime Minister for more than 15 years, was assassinated by two of her own security guards.

Also on this date:

In 1864, President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation making Nevada the 36th state, eight days before the presidential election.

In 1913, the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across the United States, was dedicated.