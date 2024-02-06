Today in History: Oct. 30

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 30, the 304th day of 2024. There are 62 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a scheduled 15-round bout known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” in Kinshasa, Congo (then Zaire), to regain his world heavyweight title.

Also on this date:

In 1912, Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day.

In 1938, the radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on the CBS Radio Network.

In 1961, the Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the “Tsar Bomba,” with a force estimated at about 50 megatons (over 3,500 times that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima).