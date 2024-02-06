Today in history: Oct. 2

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 2, the 276th day of 2024. There are 90 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 2, 1967, Thurgood Marshall joined the U.S. Supreme Court at its first African American justice; he would serve on the bench for 24 years until his retirement in 1991.

Also on this date:

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson had a serious stroke at the White House that left him paralyzed on his left side.

In 1944, German troops crushed the 2-month-old Warsaw Uprising, during which a quarter of a million people were killed.