All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HistoryOctober 24, 2024

Today in History: Oct. 24

On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations was founded. This day also marks events like the 1929 Wall Street Crash, the final Concorde flight in 2003, and the capture of the D.C. snipers in 2002.

In this Oct. 24, 1929 file photo, people gather on the steps of Federal Hall across from the New York Stock Exchange in New York on "Black Thursday."
In this Oct. 24, 1929 file photo, people gather on the steps of Federal Hall across from the New York Stock Exchange in New York on "Black Thursday." AP File Photo

Today is Thursday, Oct. 24, the 298th day of 2024. There are 68 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 24, 1945, the United Nations formally came into existence as the Charter of the United Nations, ratified by 29 nations, took effect. The date is now observed as United Nations Day.

Also on this date:

In 1537, Jane Seymour, the third wife of England’s King Henry VIII, died 12 days after giving birth to Prince Edward, later King Edward VI.

In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C.

In 1929, a massive sell-off at the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange led to chaos as stockbrokers couldn’t keep up with trade requests. Though the market recovered some loses by the end of the day, “Black Thursday” marked the beginning of the Wall Street Crash of 1929.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York City with New Jersey, was dedicated. It was the world’s longest suspension bridge at that time.

In 1952, Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower vowed to go to Korea as he promised to end the ongoing conflict there. (Eisenhower would indeed visit Korea in December, after winning the election but prior to his inauguration.)

In 2002, authorities apprehended John Allen Muhammad and teenager Lee Boyd Malvo near Myersville, Maryland, in the Washington-area sniper attacks. (Malvo was later sentenced to life in prison. Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in 2009.)

In 2003, a British Airways flight from New York to London marked the final commercial flight of the supersonic Concorde jet.

In 2012, Hurricane Sandy roared across Jamaica and headed toward Cuba on its way to the eastern United States.

In 2021, heavily protected crews in Washington state worked to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

Today’s Birthdays: Rock musician Bill Wyman is 88. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 85. Actor Kevin Kline is 77. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., is 70. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, is 68. Actor B.D. Wong is 64. Singer Monica Arnold is 44. Fashion designer Zac Posen is 44. Singer-rapper Drake is 38. Actor Ashton Sanders is 29. NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown is 28. Actor Hudson Yang is 21.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryOct. 23
Out of the past: Oct. 24
HistoryOct. 23
Out of the past: Oct. 23
HistoryOct. 23
Today in History: Oct. 23
HistoryOct. 22
Today in History: Oct. 22

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Out of the past: Oct. 22
HistoryOct. 21
Out of the past: Oct. 22
Out of the past: Oct. 21
HistoryOct. 21
Out of the past: Oct. 21
Today in History: Oct. 21
HistoryOct. 21
Today in History: Oct. 21
Today in History: Oct. 20
HistoryOct. 20
Today in History: Oct. 20
Out of the past: Oct. 20
HistoryOct. 20
Out of the past: Oct. 20
World/news trivia: The week of Oct. 20-26
HistoryOct. 19
World/news trivia: The week of Oct. 20-26
Captured on film: Talking fire prevention, 1960
HistoryOct. 19
Captured on film: Talking fire prevention, 1960
Conflict in the jungle: The Vietnam War, Part 2
HistoryOct. 19
Conflict in the jungle: The Vietnam War, Part 2
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy