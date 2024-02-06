Today in History: Oct. 17

Today is Thursday, Oct. 17, the 291st day of 2024. There are 75 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 17, 1989, an earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California, killing 63 people and causing up to $10 billion worth of damage.

Also on this date:

In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, New York, in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.

In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion; he would be sentenced to 11 years in prison.