HistoryOctober 17, 2024

Today in History: Oct. 17

Explore key historical events from October 17, including the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, the 1777 Saratoga surrender, Al Capone's conviction, and Mother Teresa's Nobel Peace Prize.

Workers continue the cleanup operation on I-880 in Oakland Monday, October 19, 1989. The freeway was heavily damaged in Tuesday's earthquake.
Workers continue the cleanup operation on I-880 in Oakland Monday, October 19, 1989. The freeway was heavily damaged in Tuesday's earthquake. AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Today is Thursday, Oct. 17, the 291st day of 2024. There are 75 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 17, 1989, an earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California, killing 63 people and causing up to $10 billion worth of damage.

Also on this date:

In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, New York, in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.

In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion; he would be sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

In 1967, Puyi, the last emperor of China, died in Beijing at age 61.

In 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1989, Game 3 of the World Series was canceled as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California just 30 minutes before the game was scheduled to begin at Candlestick Park in San Francisco; the game would eventually be played 10 days later.

In 2018, residents of the Florida Panhandle community of Mexico Beach who had fled Hurricane Michael a week earlier returned to find houses, businesses and campers ripped to shreds; the storm had killed at least 59 people and caused more than $25 billion in damage in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Gary Puckett is 82. Actor-musician Michael McKean is 77. Actor George Wendt is 76. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 68. Country singer Alan Jackson is 66. Film critic Richard Roeper is 65. Film director Rob Marshall is 64. Animator-filmmaker Mike Judge is 62. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 56. Actor Wood Harris is 55. Musician Wyclef Jean (zhahn) is 55. Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 55. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (’N Sync) is 53. Rapper Eminem is 52. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 50. Actor Felicity Jones is 41.

– Associated Press

Today in History
