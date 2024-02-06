Today in History: Oct. 14

Today is Monday, Oct. 14, the 288th day of 2024. There are 78 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 14, 1964, in one of the greatest upsets in Olympic history, American Billy Mills won the 10,000 meter race at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Also on this date:

In 1066, Normans under William the Conqueror defeated the English at the Battle of Hastings.

In 1586, Mary, Queen of Scots, went on trial in England, accused of committing treason against Queen Elizabeth I. (Mary was beheaded in February 1587.)

In 1910, aviator Claude Grahame-White flew his biplane over Washington, D.C. and landed it on West Executive Avenue, next to the White House.

In 1944, German Field Marshal Erwin Rommel took his own life rather than face trial and certain execution for allegedly conspiring against Adolf Hitler.