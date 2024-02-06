Today in history: Oct. 1

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2024. There are 91 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, causing 60 deaths and more than 850 injuries.

Also on this date:

In 1890, Yosemite National Park was designated by the U.S. Congress.

In 1903, the first modern baseball World Series began, with the Pittsburgh Pirates defeating the Boston Americans in Game 1; Boston would ultimately win the series 5-3.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.