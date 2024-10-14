All sections
HistoryOctober 11, 2024

Today in History: Oct. 11

On Oct. 11, 1991, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. Other notable events: Apollo 7 launched in 1968, Kathryn D. Sullivan's spacewalk in 1984, and the Boy Scouts' decision to admit girls in 2017.

University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Friday, Oct. 11, 1991. Hill testified that she was "embarrassed and humiliated" by unwanted, sexually explicit comments made by Thomas when she worked for him a decade ago.
University of Oklahoma law professor Anita Hill testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Friday, Oct. 11, 1991. Hill testified that she was "embarrassed and humiliated" by unwanted, sexually explicit comments made by Thomas when she worked for him a decade ago.

Today is Friday, Oct. 11, the 285th day of 2024. There are 81 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 11, 1991, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Anita Hill accused Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment; Thomas re-appeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a “high-tech lynching.”

Also on this date:

In 1906, the San Francisco Board of Education ordered all the city’s Asian students segregated into their own school. (The order was later rescinded at the behest of President Theodore Roosevelt, who in exchange promised to curb future Japanese immigration to the United States.)

In 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Wally Schirra (shih-RAH’), Donn Fulton Eisele and R. Walter Cunningham aboard.

In 1984, Challenger astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space as she and fellow Mission Specialist David C. Leestma spent 3 1/2 hours outside the shuttle.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev opened two days of talks in Reykjavik, Iceland, concerning arms control and human rights.

In 1987, the AIDS Memorial Quilt was first displayed, during the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights on the National Mall.

In 2017, the Boy Scouts of America announced that it would admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting the following year and establish a new program for older girls based on the Boy Scout curriculum.

In 2021, Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following reports about messages he wrote years earlier that used offensive terms to refer to Blacks, gays and women.

Today’s Birthdays: Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 97. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 82. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 78. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, is 74. Actor David Morse is 71. Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 63. Actor Joan Cusack is 62. Actor Jane Krakowski is 56. Rapper MC Lyte is 54. Actor Emily Deschanel is 48. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 39. Golfer Michelle Wie is 35. Rapper Cardi B is 32. NFL linebacker T.J. Watt is 30.

– Associated Press

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

