Today in History: Nov. 9

Today is Saturday, Nov. 9, the 314th day of 2024. There are 52 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 9, 1989, communist East Germany threw open its borders, allowing citizens to travel freely to the West for the first time in decades.

Also on this date:

In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt made the first trip abroad of any sitting president in order to observe construction of the Panama Canal.

In 1935, United Mine Workers President John L. Lewis and other labor leaders formed the Committee for Industrial Organization.