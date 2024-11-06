Today in History: Nov. 6

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 6, the 311th day of 2024. There are 55 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 6, 1860, former Illinois congressman Abraham Lincoln of the Republican Party was elected President of the United States as he defeated John Breckinridge, John Bell and Stephen Douglas.

Also on this date:

In 1861, James Naismith, the inventor of basketball, was born in Almonte, Ontario, Canada.

In 1888, Republican presidential candidate Benjamin Harrison won the electoral vote over incumbent Democrat Grover Cleveland, despite Cleveland gaining 90,000 more total votes; it would be the last time the popular vote winner would lose the election until 2000.