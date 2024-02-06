All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
HistoryNovember 3, 2024

Today in History: Nov 3

On Nov 3, 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed by Klan members in NC. Other notable events include Taft's 1908 election, Sputnik 2's 1957 launch, and Biden's 2020 presidential win.

The sun rises next to One World Trade Center, Monday, Nov. 3, 2014 in this view from Jersey City, N.J. Thirteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center is again opening for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the United States as a whole. Publishing giant Conde Nast will start moving Monday into One World Trade Center, a 104-story, $3.9 billion skyscraper that dominates the Manhattan skyline.
The sun rises next to One World Trade Center, Monday, Nov. 3, 2014 in this view from Jersey City, N.J. Thirteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center is again opening for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the United States as a whole. Publishing giant Conde Nast will start moving Monday into One World Trade Center, a 104-story, $3.9 billion skyscraper that dominates the Manhattan skyline.AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Today is Sunday, Nov. 3, the 308th day of 2024. There are 58 days left in the year. Daylight saving time ends today.

Today in history:

On Nov. 3, 1979, five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Also on this date:

In 1908, Republican William Howard Taft was elected president, outpolling Democrat William Jennings Bryan.

In 1911, the Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt easily won reelection, losing just two states to the Republican candidate, Kansas Gov. Alf Landon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1957, the Soviet Union launched the spacecraft Sputnik 2, carrying the first animal into orbit, a dog named Laika.

In 1961, diplomat U Thant of Burma (now Myanmar) was elected secretary-general of the United Nations following the death of his predecessor, Dag Hammarskjold, in an airplane crash.

In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush.

In 2012, the lights went back on in lower Manhattan to the relief of residents who had been plunged into darkness for nearly five days by Hurricane Sandy.

In 2014, 13 years after the 9/11 attack, a new 1,776-foot skyscraper at the World Trade Center site opened for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency, though his victory would not be known for more than three days as counting continued in battleground states; Republican President Donald Trump would refuse to concede, falsely claiming that he was a victim of widespread voter fraud.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 91. Economist and Nobel Prize laureate Amartya Sen is 91. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is 77. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 75. Boxing Hall of Famer Larry Holmes is 75. Scientist David Ho is 72. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 72. Actor Kate Capshaw is 71. Comedian Dennis Miller is 71. Singer Adam Ant is 70. Actor Dolph Lundgren is 67. Olympic gold medal figure skater Evgeni Plushenko is 42. Actor Antonia Thomas (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 38. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is 37. TV personality-model Kendall Jenner is 29.

Story Tags
Today in History
Advertisement
Related
HistoryNov. 4
Out of the past: Nov. 4
HistoryNov. 4
Today in History: Nov. 4
HistoryNov. 3
Out of the past: Nov. 3
HistoryNov. 2
Today in History: Nov. 2

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film: Deer bagged in BoCo
HistoryNov. 2
Captured on Film: Deer bagged in BoCo
From the Morgue: Names of skilled laborers revealed
HistoryNov. 2
From the Morgue: Names of skilled laborers revealed
Southeast Missouri Roots & Branches: Getting organized to write your family history
HistoryNov. 2
Southeast Missouri Roots & Branches: Getting organized to write your family history
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 3-9
HistoryNov. 2
World/nation trivia: The week of Nov. 3-9
Out of the past: Nov. 2
HistoryNov. 1
Out of the past: Nov. 2
Out of the past: Nov. 1
HistoryNov. 1
Out of the past: Nov. 1
Today in History: Nov. 1
HistoryNov. 1
Today in History: Nov. 1
Photo Gallery: More photos from past Cape Comic Con; This year's cosplay contest is Saturday at 4 p.m.
HistoryOct. 31
Photo Gallery: More photos from past Cape Comic Con; This year's cosplay contest is Saturday at 4 p.m.
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy